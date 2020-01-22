Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Stock Price Down 1%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.44, 8,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 18,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Planet Green from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

About Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading