Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.75

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.75 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.62.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

