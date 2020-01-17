Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $152,365.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,912,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,920,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,261,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,797,000 after buying an additional 82,661 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,121,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 194.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 708,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after buying an additional 467,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLT opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $461.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLT shares. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

