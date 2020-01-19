Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,638,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 555% from the previous session’s volume of 403,118 shares.The stock last traded at $2.65 and had previously closed at $1.95.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,133,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445,758 shares during the quarter. Platinum Group Metals comprises about 1.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 17.30% of Platinum Group Metals worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

