Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Down 10.4%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 515,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 489,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 277.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,133,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445,758 shares during the quarter. Platinum Group Metals accounts for 1.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 17.30% of Platinum Group Metals worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained