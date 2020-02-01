Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLYA. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 423,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $84,438.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,391.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $3,113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com