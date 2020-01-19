Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $84,438.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,391.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $46,761.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,497.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 147,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $979.19 million, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

