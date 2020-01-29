Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $352.40

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 352.40 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 352.90 ($4.64), with a volume of 36460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366.30 ($4.82).

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTEC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.38) price target (down from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Playtech to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Playtech to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 478.71 ($6.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 388.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 403.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

