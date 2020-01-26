Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Receives GBX 487.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 487.67 ($6.41).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.38) price target (down previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Playtech to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

PTEC stock traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 362 ($4.76). 528,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 405.56. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 352.90 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

