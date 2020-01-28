Plaza Retail REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.43. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLZ.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins downgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.67.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

