Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.36 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 209,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plexus has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $951,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

