Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.36 million.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 208,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plexus has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $80.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $582,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

