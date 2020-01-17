Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Sells $425,995.74 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

