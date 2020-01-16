Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $135.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $25,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Francis Kenny purchased 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $25,012.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $21,276. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

