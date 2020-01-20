Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to post $87.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.87 million. Pluralsight posted sales of $67.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year sales of $315.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.97 million to $315.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $394.37 million, with estimates ranging from $387.05 million to $401.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

PS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

PS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,466. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after buying an additional 1,558,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,322 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,958 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

