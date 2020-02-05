Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Receives $25.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.79. 1,570,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth $28,770,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,996 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

