Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

PSTI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com