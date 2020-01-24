Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $868.70

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $868.70 and traded as high as $924.60. Plus500 shares last traded at $913.40, with a volume of 369,631 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 874.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 755.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $995.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

In related news, insider Alon Gonen purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

See Also: Coverage Ratio