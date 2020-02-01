Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $884.82

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $884.82 and traded as high as $915.20. Plus500 shares last traded at $898.00, with a volume of 302,747 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $969.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 887.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 767.76.

In related news, insider Alon Gonen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?