PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 1,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.85) by $5.82. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 1,037.22% and a negative net margin of 203.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 25.24% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?