Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Releases Earnings Results

Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of PPG traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 8,055,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Plutus Powergen has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.51 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of $829,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Plutus Powergen Company Profile

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Green Investing?