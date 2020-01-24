PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.54

PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.50. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 5.09.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Research analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PLx Pharma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

