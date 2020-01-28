PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Brokerages expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.95. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

