PNC Financial Services Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

NYSE:PNC opened at $153.36 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.61.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1,967.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

