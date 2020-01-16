PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC opened at $154.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

In other news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

