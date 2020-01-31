PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Receives $53.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PNM opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.08, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?