PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

PNM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

