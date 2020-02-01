PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

PNM stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

