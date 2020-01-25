POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:POETF) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, 6,150 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 65,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered POET Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered POET Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.99.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

