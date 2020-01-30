POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) versus SunPower (OTCMKTS:SPWR) Head to Head Survey

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunPower and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.73 billion 0.72 -$811.09 million ($0.88) -9.84 POET Technologies $3.89 million 20.79 -$16.32 million ($0.06) -4.68

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -8.24% N/A -6.25% POET Technologies N/A -61.91% -43.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SunPower and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 4 3 2 0 1.78 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

SunPower currently has a consensus price target of $8.62, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 613.01%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than SunPower.

Volatility and Risk

SunPower has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.