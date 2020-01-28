Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.49% of Points International worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Points International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $223.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCOM. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital began coverage on Points International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

