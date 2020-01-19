Points International (TSE:PTS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.34 and last traded at C$19.90, 610 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.18.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$129.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Barnard purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,100.55. Also, Director David L. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,524 shares in the company, valued at C$308,358.80.

Points International Company Profile (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

