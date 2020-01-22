Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,682.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,682 ($22.13) and last traded at GBX 1,679.04 ($22.09), with a volume of 14542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,682 ($22.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,552.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,449.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80.

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

