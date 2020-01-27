Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of POLA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,788. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Polar Power worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

Featured Article: Put Option