Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.50

Polarean Imaging PLC (LON:POLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 839305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market cap of $33.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

About Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging Plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services hyperpolarizers and ancillary equipment for biomedical imaging research. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments