Polaris Industries Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $91.84 on Thursday. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

