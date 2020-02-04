Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Polaris Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Polaris Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Polaris Industries to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NYSE PII opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?