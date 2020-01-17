Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. 724,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

