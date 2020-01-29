Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Issues Earnings Results

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.80-7.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.80 to $7.05 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.07. 386,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,339. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest