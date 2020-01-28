Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80 to $7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $6918.66 million to $7054.32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.08 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.80-7.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,339. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

