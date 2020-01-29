Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.80-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.919-7.054 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.08 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.80 to $7.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.77.

Shares of PII stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.01. 27,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

