Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Shares Down 0.7%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.89, 24,163 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 58,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIF. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.25. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Infrastructure Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

