Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Sells $41,700.00 in Stock

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Polarityte Inc has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $100.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

