Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) & Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Head to Head Analysis

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polarityte and Pluristem Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polarityte $1.56 million 55.70 -$132.39 million ($4.86) -0.66 Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 1,234.96 -$35.31 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polarityte.

Profitability

This table compares Polarityte and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polarityte N/A -113.53% -92.95% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -213.18% -132.12%

Risk & Volatility

Polarityte has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Polarityte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Polarityte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Polarityte and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polarityte 1 0 6 0 2.71 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Polarityte presently has a consensus target price of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 303.05%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 201.10%. Given Polarityte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polarityte is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Summary

Polarityte beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.