Poll: Democrats consider Obama a better president than George Washington

Last month, I that, in a survey, a majority of Republicans deemed Donald Trump a better president than Abraham Lincoln. It’s only fair for me to note, with even more dismay, that most Democrats who participated in a new survey deemed Barack Obama a better president than George Washington.

The survey comparing Obama and Washington is from . It found that among Democratic voters, the “Father of Our Country” trails Obama by 29 percent to 63 percent.

By contrast, Republicans in the survey held that Washington is a better president than Trump. The margin was 44-37. Many of the remaining 19 percent may have thought that the question was better left unanswered.

I conclude that, although the Trump cult of personality is strong, the Obama cult of personality is stronger.

BY THE WAY: The same Monmouth survey asked Democrats whom they preferred in the Democratic presidential sweepstakes. Here are these results for the eight leading candidates:

Biden — 26 percent

Sanders — 21 percent

Warren — 17 percent

Buttigieg — 8 percent

Bloomberg — 5 percent

Klobuchar — 4 percent

Yang — 3 percent

Booker — 2 percent

A Monmouth poll from a month ago had Biden and Warren tied for first place at 23 percent. So the latest survey confirms that Warren is slipping.