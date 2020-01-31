Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Short Interest Update

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Polymet Mining by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 203,113 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Polymet Mining by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 201,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119,993 shares during the period.

PLM stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Polymet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

