Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.97) and last traded at GBX 1,281 ($16.85), with a volume of 210482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,266 ($16.65).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242.86 ($16.35).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

