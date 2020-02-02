Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.92) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,213.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83.

POLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Numis Securities downgraded Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,242.86 ($16.35).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

