PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. PolyOne reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

POL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE POL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,573. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 295.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

