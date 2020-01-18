PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

NYSE POL opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 204.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 410.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 295.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

